Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $146.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day moving average is $121.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $147.53.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

