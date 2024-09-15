Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Color Star Technology Trading Up 18.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADD opened at $1.43 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.
About Color Star Technology
