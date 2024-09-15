Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Color Star Technology Trading Up 18.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADD opened at $1.43 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

