Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Shares of CMWAY stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $96.12. 7,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.00. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $99.39.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $1.6378 dividend. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

View Our Latest Report on CMWAY

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.