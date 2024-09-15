Comparing Natura &Co (NTCOY) and Its Competitors

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Natura &Co to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Natura &Co has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co’s competitors have a beta of 28.37, indicating that their average stock price is 2,737% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Dividends

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 75.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Natura &Co and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 10.28% -5.27% -2.86% Natura &Co Competitors -130.83% -16.71% -19.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Natura &Co and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co Competitors 145 1280 1452 36 2.47

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 35.21%. Given Natura &Co’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natura &Co and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion $595.64 million N/A Natura &Co Competitors $4.61 billion $278.27 million 31.65

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors.

Summary

Natura &Co beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Natura &Co Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.