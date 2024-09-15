Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Given a C$14.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Cibc World Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.89.

CMG stock opened at C$11.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.90. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of C$958.46 million, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.14 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3047322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$63,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$63,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$66,560.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $320,360. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

