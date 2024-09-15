Condor Capital Management Sells 30,554 Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,554 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned 0.07% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,582,000.

NASDAQ IPXX opened at $10.71 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

