Conflux Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. Conflux has a total market cap of $587.88 million and $23.31 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,425.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.44 or 0.00534765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00107362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.00293269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00030230 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00032229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00078404 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,043,310,443 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,811,167 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,043,006,730.55 with 4,430,506,714.2 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13986292 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $23,466,914.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.