Contrasting GAP (NYSE:GPS) & Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY)

GAP (NYSE:GPS) and Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of GAP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mr Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of GAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAP and Mr Price Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAP $15.00 billion 0.00 $502.00 million $1.80 N/A Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A $8.28 1.60

Analyst Ratings

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Mr Price Group. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr Price Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GAP and Mr Price Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAP 0 7 8 0 2.53 Mr Price Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

GAP currently has a consensus price target of $27.08, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given GAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GAP is more favorable than Mr Price Group.

Profitability

This table compares GAP and Mr Price Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAP 4.52% 27.57% 6.30% Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

GAP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share. Mr Price Group pays an annual dividend of $3.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.0%. GAP pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mr Price Group pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

GAP beats Mr Price Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room. The company also provides credit services; insurance products; cellular products and services; mobile devices and accessories; and value-added services. It serves its customers through an omni-channel retail distribution of 2,702 corporate-owned stores and 8 franchised stores in Africa, as well as through its online channels. Mr Price Group Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

