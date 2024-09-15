Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.97

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.97 and traded as low as $6.45. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 655,582 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VLRS. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $757.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.87 million. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after buying an additional 1,372,624 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,263 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,832,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 872,764 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 238,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

