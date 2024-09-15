Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.56.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. Analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $510,960.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Articles

