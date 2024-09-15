CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,593,000 after buying an additional 2,219,758 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

