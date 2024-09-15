Covenant Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.15 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Covenant token can now be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Covenant has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $11,209.60 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

