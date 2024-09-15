Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole Price Performance
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
