Crypterium (CRPT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 46.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Crypterium token can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded up 214.8% against the US dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $1.81 million and $5.57 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars.

