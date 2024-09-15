CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,925,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 3,806,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,238.7 days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYAGF remained flat at $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. CyberAgent has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.