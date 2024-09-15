Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 10500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Cymat Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.23 million for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3,950.54% and a negative net margin of 231.64%.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

