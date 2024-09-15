Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the August 15th total of 805,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Shares of Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $25.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

