Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the August 15th total of 805,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
Shares of Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $25.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dai-ichi Life
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.