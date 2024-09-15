Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.74 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $174.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $175.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

