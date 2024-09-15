Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $5.31 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Shares of NKE opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

