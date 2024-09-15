Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $255.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.78.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

