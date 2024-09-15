Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $55.91 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.09.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

