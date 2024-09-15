Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Invests $4.32 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $88.24 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.