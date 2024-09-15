Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,250 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $216.82 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.34.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.22.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

