Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,630 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGTFree Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 20.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 5.3% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.04. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.