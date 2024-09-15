Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,630 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 20.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 5.3% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.04. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Insider Activity

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

