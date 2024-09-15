Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 16,563 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,563 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 74.5% during the second quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VYM stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

