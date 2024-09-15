Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 36,351 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,351 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $50.47 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.