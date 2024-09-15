Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 36,744 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,744 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.21.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $200.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.69. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $213.85. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

