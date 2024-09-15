Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Down 62.6% in August

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the August 15th total of 410,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daicel Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DACHF remained flat at $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. Daicel has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52.
Daicel Company Profile
