Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in August

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S stock remained flat at C$38.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.06. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1 year low of C$38.70 and a 1 year high of C$54.19.

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

