Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in August

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S stock remained flat at C$38.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.06. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1 year low of C$38.70 and a 1 year high of C$54.19.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.