Daniel R. Lee Sells 8,954 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $45,486.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,071,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Full House Resorts Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $5.08 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLL. Craig Hallum raised shares of Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Full House Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLL
Full House Resorts Company Profile
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Full House Resorts
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.