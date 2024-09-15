Daniel R. Lee Sells 8,954 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $45,486.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,071,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $5.08 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLL. Craig Hallum raised shares of Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Full House Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Read More

