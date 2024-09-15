Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Price Performance
Shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme stock remained flat at $209.30 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.16. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 12-month low of $178.00 and a 12-month high of $230.15.
About Dassault Aviation société anonyme
