Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme stock remained flat at $209.30 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.16. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 12-month low of $178.00 and a 12-month high of $230.15.

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

