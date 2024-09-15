dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and $4,218.29 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9998134 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $4,216.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

