DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the August 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 534,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,049. The company has a market cap of $78.41 million, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

