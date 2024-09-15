Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,181,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 777,912 shares.The stock last traded at $131.33 and had previously closed at $133.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average of $135.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

