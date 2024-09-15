Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,425 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Home Depot worth $352,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

NYSE HD opened at $379.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

