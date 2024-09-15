Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 483,548 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 404.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Read More

