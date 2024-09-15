Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 352,116 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,116 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 5.08% of Enovis worth $125,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovis by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 665,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Enovis by 907.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enovis by 1,060.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 304,779 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Enovis by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after buying an additional 199,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after buying an additional 189,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.92. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.13.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

