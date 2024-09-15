Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $287.27 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,767,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,122 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $287,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,971,000 after buying an additional 79,307 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 45,893 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.9 %

NDAQ stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

