Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $609.29 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,391 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Texas Instruments worth $609,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

