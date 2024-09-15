Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,181,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,776 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord accounts for approximately 1.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $430,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $155.05 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.