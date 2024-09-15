Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,342 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $26,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.54. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

View Our Latest Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.