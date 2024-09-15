Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 274,144 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,850,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274,144 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $80,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

