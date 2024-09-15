Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 367,715 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 367,715 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Alaska Air Group worth $32,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,533,000 after acquiring an additional 155,403 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,590,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,239,000 after buying an additional 122,325 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,063,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after buying an additional 83,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,051,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 612,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $41.64 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

