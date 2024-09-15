Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,980 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 3.96% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $62,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 432.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of LOB stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.60. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

