Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 81,047 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Stryker worth $224,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,089,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $370.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $374.24.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

