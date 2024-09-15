Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Mills Wealth Advisors LLC

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 5.2% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,496,000 after buying an additional 3,781,741 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 109,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 37,526 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,166,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 69,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP opened at $33.55 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.