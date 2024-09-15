Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0892 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $9.59 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

