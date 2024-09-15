Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,509,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,223 shares during the quarter. Disc Medicine makes up about 11.9% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC owned 10.15% of Disc Medicine worth $113,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 353,382 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 521,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,465,000 after purchasing an additional 78,595 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRON shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.59. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

