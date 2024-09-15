Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Up 70.0% in August

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Discovery Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DCYHF remained flat at $7.00 on Friday. Discovery has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

