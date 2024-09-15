Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average is $82.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

